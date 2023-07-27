Exclusive video: Thief steals car from Staten Island driveway in under 15 seconds

Car thefts on Staten Island are up, and most of them are preventable, but people keep leaving their key fobs in their unlocked cars. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island are putting the word out to residents to lock their car doors or run the risk of losing the car.

They say most car thefts are preventable if you pay attention.

In exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News, suspects pull up to a home to steal an Infiniti -- the whole theft took less than 15 seconds.

"Whether it's in your driveway or not, they will check it," said NYPD Capt. Glorisel Lee.

The 19-year veteran is the new Commanding Officer at the 123rd precinct in the Tottenville Section of Staten Island.

One of her top priorities is to raise awareness about the frequency of car thefts, and how to avoid them.

"Ninety percent of vehicles had their doors unlocked when the crime occurred," Lee said.

Lee says there is a telltale sign that lets thieves know whether or not the car is an easy target.

In a lot of luxury cars, the side view mirrors close when you lock your car using the key fob.

If the side view mirrors are open, odds are the car is unlocked with its key fob inside.

"They have felt so safe here for so long it's never been a thought," Lee said. "They've never thought let me go back and check to see if the door is locked."

