Extra Time: Deadly incident at Bronx day care; Hurricane Lee's impact

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on a deadly incident at a day care in the Bronx.

One child is dead, and three others are hurt following some kind of incident that happened Friday afternoon on Morris Avenue in Kingsbridge.

An urgent investigation is underway. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo was live at the scene.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England

As Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic Ocean, coastal communities in New Jersey and Long Island are warning of dangerous rip currents and high surf at their beaches. While the storm will remain far off shore, Lee will cause dangerous conditions and beach erosion along parts of the East Coast as it moves north. Meteorologist Jeff Smith joins has the latest on Hurricane Lee's track.

Several cars struck by bus, stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn

An investigation is underway after several cars were struck by an MTA bus and stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn. The row of parked vehicles at Mill Avenue and Avenue U were struck on Friday around 9 a.m. Residents say about six vehicles were damaged. Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows what appears to be an MTA bus that crashed into the cars.

Violent day in the Bronx leaves 6 shot, 1 dead

A violent 24 hours in the Bronx left a total of six people shot, and half of those victims were not the intended targets. One of the victims, a 71-year-old woman, was fatally shot in the back while trying to cross the street.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

