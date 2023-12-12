Extra Time: Rescue operation underway after Bronx partial building collapse

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have breaking details in the Bronx where an entire corner of a six-story apartment building suddenly collapsed.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have breaking details in the Bronx where an entire corner of a six-story apartment building suddenly collapsed.

There's an active scene as firefighters search for anybody that may possibly be trapped inside the building. Crews there are in recovery mode.

Firefighters are using their hands going through the rubble, as well as using drones, robotics and canine units.

First responders raced to the scene of the destruction on Billingsley Terrace near Phelan Place in Morris Heights just before 3:40 p.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan was there leading our breaking coverage.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the search and rescue operation will not stop until officials confirm there is no one underneath all the rubble.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang was also at the scene with the latest.

Cuomo leads in hypothetical special mayoral election, poll says

After a poll last week showed Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating at a record low 28%, a new poll Monday showed who could be the person to succeed Adams. The top contender is a familiar face: former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett reported from City Hall, while political analyst Hank Sheinkopf joined the show with his take.

