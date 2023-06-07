Extra Time: Chris Christie's big announcement; air quality alert in effect

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's big announcement in New Hampshire.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's big announcement in New Hampshire.

Christie is now a candidate for the Republican nomination for president.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was live in New Hampshire for the big announcement.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Smoke from Canadian wildfires sparks Air Quality Alert for NYC, Tri-State area

The National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Alert on Tuesday for New York City and parts of the Tri-State due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifting across the region. The air quality alert means air pollution concentration in the region will be unhealthy for people with heart or lung disease, children and adults over 65.

World's most polluted cities

The good news for New Yorkers? This kind of unhealthy air quality is actually quite rare in the five boroughs. According to IQAir's World Air Quality report for 2022, New York ranked right in the middle of the 7,000-plus cities surveyed. Last year's most polluted city in the world was Lahore, Pakistan. The nation struggling most with air quality is India, which had two of the top five most polluted cities and 10 of the top 15.

PGA Tour to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The PGA Tour has announced it will be merging operations under a single owner with its rival, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, as well as the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.

