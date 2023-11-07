Extra Time: Trump testifies in New York civil fraud trial; gearing up for Election Day 2023

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with Former President Donald Trump testifying in $250 million New York fraud trial.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with Former President Donald Trump's $250 million New York fraud trial.

Trump and his company are accused of valuing Trump-owned properties higher than their true worth - this to get more favorable loan terms and insurance policies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says the Trump Organization intentionally inflated its real estate portfolio by as much as $3.6 billion.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett reports from Lower Manhattan with the story.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Rally in support of Israel held on Upper West Side

As intense air strikes continue in the Middle East, thousands rallied on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Monday night, marking 30 days since the brutal Hamas attack on Israel.

An estimated 10,000 people were in attendance for the 'United for Israel' vigil and rally sponsored by the UJA Federation of New York.

Candidates for Suffolk County executive race prepare to face off

With Election Day on Tuesday, one of the most closely watched races in New York City is for Suffolk County Executive.

Republican Ed Romaine and Democrat David Calone are running to replace Steve Bellone, who reached his term limit after 12 years.

Incumbent takes on former incumbent in competitive City Council race

One local race to watch on Election Day on Tuesday is for New York City Council District 19, which includes northeast Queens, including College Point, Whitestone and Bayside.

The incumbent, Vickie Paladino, is a Republican who won the seat in 2021 after beating Democrat Tony Avella by just a couple hundred votes.

Some might say the gloves have come off in northeast Queens, but that would imply the gloves were put on in the first place. The race for City Council District 19, the most competitive council race this year, is as bare knuckled as they get.

