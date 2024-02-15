Extra Time: Tragedy strikes Kansas City after Super Bowl victory parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade sent terrified fans running for cover, marring yet another high-profile public event with gun violence.

It happened near Kansas City's Union Station just as the parade was wrapping up Wednesday afternoon.

One person was reported dead, and multiple others were injured.

The gunfire erupted near a parking garage as fans were leaving the parade after nearly a million people packed into a plaza near the main train station in Downtown Kansas City.

The scene suddenly become America's 47th shooting of the year.

ABC's Melissa Adan joins Extra Time to share the latest.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Valentine's Day scams

The holiday heralds the midpoint of February, when couples exchange flowers and chocolates, head out for a romantic candlelit dinner and celebrate their enduring love.

And then there are thieves taking advantage of people looking for love and swindling them out of their money.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips on how you can make sure there's no love lost.

The diamond dilemma

Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love and for some that may mean buying your loved one diamonds.

Whether you are in the market for an engagement ring or just a sentimental piece of jewelry, it is important to do your research on diamonds.

Should you buy a natural or lab-grown diamond? Eyewitness News reporter Sandra Bookman looks at the pros and cons of buying lab-grown diamonds.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

