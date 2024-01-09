Extra Time: NJ prepares for winter storm; Boeing 737 Max 9 investigation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we discuss the flood concerns heading into Tuesday's winter storm that is poised to impact the Tri-State area.

As many gear up for round two of what's expected to be a one-two punch of weather this week, flood warning is once again threatening parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency effective 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams activated the city's flash flood emergency plan.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh joined 'Extra Time' to discuss how the city is preparing after the last storm left several parts of the area underwater.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh talks storm preparation ahead Tuesday's major flood threat.

Next winter storm brings flood threat, wind to Tri-State

A Flood Watch has already been issued for New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania ahead of the storm late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The combination of 2"-4" of rain along with saturated ground and melting snowpack could mean particularly widespread flooding.

Paterson Mayor spoke to Eyewitness News Meteorologist Jeff Smith about what Tuesday's storm could bring to the city and across the Tri-State.

Door plug that blew off Alaska Airlines flight may hold clues

A piece of fuselage that blew off a Boeing airliner over Oregon on Friday is expected to help investigators gain physical evidence of what went wrong.

Officials learned late Sunday that the door plug, which they had been searching for since the midair emergency, was found in the backyard of a Portland schoolteacher.

Aviation expert Henry Harteveldt joined 'Extra Time' to break down what went wrong.

This Brooklyn artist is making big change through tiny art

Danny Cortes found a way to turn a COVID-19 pandemic pastime into a world-renowned expertise.

Finding creativity during what was a low point in his life, the Brooklyn-based artist is now making waves in the art world with his smaller-than-life miniatures.

Cortes fills Bill Ritter on how this life-altering journey came to be.

