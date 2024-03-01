New legislation takes aim at plastic packaging

Natural Resources Defense Councils Kate Donovan joins Bill Ritter on Extra Time to discuss the issues of plastic packaging.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Plastic packaging is lightweight and cheap to make, but its impact on the environment has led to a new legislation aimed at reducing it altogether.

Though it is engineered to be versatile, and its convenience makes it indispensable, plastic's massive drawback is the harm it causes to the environment.

With that in mind, new legislation is looking to dramatically reduce the amount of plastic in shipments and on store shelves in New York.

It's called "Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act," which aims to shift penalties to the plastic's producers, charge business fees depending on how much plastic is used in their packaging, and allow state regulators to fine companies as much as $1,000 for violations.

Speaking on the benefits of the new bill and how it can reframe society's reliance on plastics, Natural Resources Defense Council's Kate Donovan joined Extra Time.

