Dark skies, thunderstorms and relentless downpours led to storm damage in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Extra Time: Storms rip through parts of the Tri-State area

Dark skies, thunderstorms and relentless downpours led to storm damage in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have team coverage of the damage.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, where storms ripped through the neighborhood and brought down dozens of trees.

He also spoke to the Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol, who surveyed the damage and gave an update.

In other news, we covered the exhaustive search that has now been completed at the home of the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann.

We have that and more on Tuesday's 'Extra Time.'

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.