Extra Time: US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO; Anti-Defamation League's alarming report

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the nation's fastest growing social media platform, now facing an existential threat from the nation itself.

TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew was grilled in Congress and questioned about the video app's security and its ownership by Chinese company ByteDance.

Legislators expressed serious concerns and said they have to find the best way to deal with the app. But what kind of app are legislators dealing with here, exactly? Well, the most popular social media app of the decade thus far with 150 million users in the U.S. alone.

Its revenue growth is rising at speeds completely unheard of in recent history, blowing past much more seasoned competitors like Snapchat and Twitter and, according to one analysis, poised to catch longtime cash juggernaut, YouTube.

CNN reporter Mike Valerio joined us with more on Thursday's hearing.

Here are the other headlines from tonight's show:

Trump grand jury latest

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments turned to other matters on Thursday and is not scheduled to meet on Friday, delaying until next week at the earliest a vote on whether to indict the former president.

Anti-Defamation League report

The Anti-Defamation League's latest report shows that hate-filled attacks and incidents against Jewish people hit a record high last year in New York State. In 2022, New York had 580 antisemitic incidents, making it the highest in the country. This is a 39% increase from 2021, when 416 incidents were reported, and more than double from a decade ago.

