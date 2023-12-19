Extra Time: Powerful storm slams Tri-State; Pope Francis same-sex blessings

Heavy rain and high winds hit the New York City and Tri-State area for the second time in a week, causing flooding and damage.

We have the latest on a powerful storm that slammed the Tri-State area, Pope Francis' big decision on same-sex couples and a health concern as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

We have the latest on a powerful storm that slammed the Tri-State area, Pope Francis' big decision on same-sex couples and a health concern as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Heavy rain and high winds hit the New York City and Tri-State area for the second time in a week, causing flooding and damage.

We have the latest on a powerful storm that slammed the Tri-State area, Pope Francis' big decision on same-sex couples and a health concern as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Heavy rain and high winds hit the New York City and Tri-State area for the second time in a week, causing flooding and damage.

We have the latest on a powerful storm that slammed the Tri-State area, Pope Francis' big decision on same-sex couples and a health concern as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Heavy rain and high winds hit the New York City and Tri-State area for the second time in a week, causing flooding and damage.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on a powerful storm that slammed the Tri-State area, Pope Francis' big decision on same-sex couples and a health concern as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

The storm is gone, but much of the Tri-State is dealing its ripple effects after the region got slammed with waves of heavy rain that swamped streets and yards, trapped cars in floodwaters and knocked over trees and utility poles that triggered power outages.

In Lodi, New Jersey, floodwaters reached up to license plates after Main Street was turned into a river.

Most of the flooding has receded in New York City, but the storm still left behind a trail of damage, including a tree, which fell on car in Whitestone, Queens.

In Connecticut, power outages are the big problem. More than 50,000 customers are still without power.

New Jersey reporter Anthony Johnson was in Paterson where a state of emergency declared.

Pope Francis says priests can bless same-sex unions

Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God's love and mercy shouldn't be subject to "an exhaustive moral analysis" to receive it. The document from the Vatican's doctrine office, released Monday, elaborates on a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals that was published in October. In that preliminary response, Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if they didn't confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage.

Dr. David Kilmnick, the founder and President of the New York LGBT Network, joined us on Extra Time.

Respiratory illness concerns

According to the CDC, New York City, along with New Jersey and at least 16 other states, are now experiencing "high" to "very high" levels of respiratory illness activity. Flu and COVID cases are climbing, and some hospitals are seeing an increase in patients.

Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne has more, and joining us on Extra Time was Dr. Glen Chun, Clinical Director of the Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.