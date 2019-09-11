From Ground Zero to New York's exodus: Eyewitness News coverage from September 11, 2001

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here you will find day-of-air coverage from September 11, 2001. The stories appear as they aired on Eyewitness News 23 years ago.

As per an editorial decision, you will not see any footage that has been deemed too sensitive to view.

However, to capture the severity of the attack, as well as to reflect the outstanding and emotional work many of our reporters turned out that day, a few of the videos do contain footage of the towers falling.

WABC-TV looks back on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who covered the attack as it unfolded.

Please view the videos at your own discretion, and please remember along with us the struggle of all those who died that day and who continue to suffer today.

N.J. Burkett's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)

WARNING: Contains images of towers falling

Jim Hoffer's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)

WARNING: Contains images of towers falling

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the mass exodus out of New York

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the exodus out of New York on 9/11/01

The remaining videos are in the playlist above and are as follows:

Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers

Lauren Glassberg reports from St. Vincent's Hospital

Anthony Johnson interviews a man who escaped the towers

Nina Pineda reports from Lower Manhattan

Stacey Sager talks to witnesses and responders

Marcus Solis reports from Bellevue Hospital

Joe Torres' 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)

Lucy Yang reports on stranded passengers

