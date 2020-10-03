Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.
President Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
President Donald Trump's doctor on Saturday painted a rosy picture of the president's health as he remains hospitalized for coronavirus treatment.
Carriage horses return to Central Park for first time in six months
Carriage horses returned to Central Park Saturday for the first time in six months. The drivers are planning to offer free rides to health care workers and first responders with identification.
Arrest made after mother of 3 killed by bullet while at Queens home
A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a mother of three in Queens. 31-year-old Issam Elabbar, of Corona, has been charged with the murder of Bertha Arriaga.
AccuWeather: Beautiful fall weekend
It's going to be a beautiful fall weekend! Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
