Coronavirus Updates: Carriage horses return to Central Park for 1st time in 6 months

The drivers are planning to offer free rides to health care workers and first responders with identification.
Just a dozen carriages will be allowed, and they'll be sanitized between each ride.
Drivers will be tested for the virus each day before work.
Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that coronavirus hot spots are a significant problem in New York state and have a positivity rate at around 6.4%. Without the clusters, the rest of the state averages a positivity rate of 1.03%.
The governor again hammered home the importance of local governments enforcing mask and social distancing regulations.
He said if a municipality doesn't properly enforce the measures, the state will fine them $10,000.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's daily positivity rate was at 1.53% with a seven-day rolling average of 1.52%.
Trump campaign manager tests positive for COVID
President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico. Politico said Stepien received his diagnosis Friday and is experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms."
Ex-Trump adviser tests positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump's former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19. Conway tweeted Friday that she has a "light cough" and is "feeling fine." "I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," she added.
Schumer announces two members of Judiciary Committee tested positive for COVID
Senate Chuck Schumer took to Twitter on Friday to announce that two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19. He says that there may be more and wishes his colleagues well.
We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 3, 2020
It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so.
These recommendations could reduce COVID-19 spread on campus
As colleges and universities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreaks on campuses, the CDC announced a new approach that could help prevent or reduce the transmission. The CDC issued their initial guidance last June, which stated that it "does not recommend entre testing of all returning students, faculty, and staff." At the time the guidance was released, people reported not getting their results for several days or weeks. But now, testing has been more advanced, and the CDC is saying, "In an IHE (Institutions of higher education) setting, with frequent movement of faculty, staff and students between the IHE and the community, a strategy of entry screening combined with regular serial testing might prevent or reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission."
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
