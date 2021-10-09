Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
Flight lands safely at LaGuardia after security incident involving passenger
A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City landed safely at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.
NJ woman attacked, severely injured by mugger in Times Square
Police say 26-year-old Jermaine Foster was arrested for a pair of incidents, including assaulting a 58-year-old woman from Bayonne in Times Square on Friday.
NYPD, faith leaders join forces for National Faith and Blue Day
A rash of gun violence countrywide has NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and community faith leaders joining forces on National Faith and Blue Day.
AccuWeather: Cooler, cloudy and breezy
Saturday will be breezy and cloudier with a few spotty showers.
