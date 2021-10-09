Society

Eyewitness News Evening Update

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.

Flight lands safely at LaGuardia after security incident involving passenger


A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City landed safely at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.

NJ woman attacked, severely injured by mugger in Times Square


Police say 26-year-old Jermaine Foster was arrested for a pair of incidents, including assaulting a 58-year-old woman from Bayonne in Times Square on Friday.

NYPD, faith leaders join forces for National Faith and Blue Day


A rash of gun violence countrywide has NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and community faith leaders joining forces on National Faith and Blue Day.

AccuWeather: Cooler, cloudy and breezy


Saturday will be breezy and cloudier with a few spotty showers.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityweather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Flight lands safely at NYC airport after security incident
Man walks up behind teen at Queens restaurant, puts her in chokehold
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Murder charge for father's girlfriend in 7-year-old's starvation death
NJ woman attacked, severely injured by mugger in NYC
AccuWeather: Cooler, cloudy and breezy
Woman shot while sitting in car at Long Island intersection
Show More
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
Trump's DC hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, documents show
Woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly encounter
Uptick reported in kids' rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
NYPD's 'Terror on Totten' haunted house opens in NYC
More TOP STORIES News