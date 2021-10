Eyewitness News Evening Update

Flight lands safely at LaGuardia after security incident involving passenger

A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City landed safely at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger. Police say 26-year-old Jermaine Foster was arrested for a pair of incidents, including assaulting a 58-year-old woman from Bayonne in Times Square on Friday. A rash of gun violence countrywide has NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and community faith leaders joining forces on National Faith and Blue Day. Saturday will be breezy and cloudier with a few spotty showers.