The Vault: A Very 1980s July 4th!

Happy Fourth of July!Join us in the Eyewitness News Vault to see how residents of the Tri-State area celebrated back in the 1980s.This special is jam-packed with nostalgic goodness, with big hair, big glasses, old-school fun in the summer sun and much more.So revisit your past, or if you missed it the first time, see what July 4th in the 1980s was all about.Maybe you'll spot somebody you know! And see some of our Eyewitness News reporters and anchors from back in the day!