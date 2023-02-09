Fabuloso recalls nearly 5 million bottles of its all-purpose cleaners due to bacteria risk

LOS ANGELES -- The Fabuloso brand has issued a voluntary recall on nearly 5 million bottles of its all-purpose cleaners due to the risk of bacterial growth in those products.

The company announced Wednesday that a preservative "was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing," creating a risk that the recalled products may contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

People most at risk include those with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions, the company said.

The bacteria can enter the body through the eyes, through a break in the skin, or by inhaling it.

The recall covers 4.9 million bottles produced from December 14, 2022, to January 23, 2023.

Check the 12-digit UPC number next to the barcode. Affected batches will have a manufacturing code where the first eight digits begin with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

List of affected products

Lavender Scent

-- Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ): 035000995025

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ: 035000530325

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ: 035000530585

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ: 035000531223

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ: 035000531230

-- Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON: 035110043074

Refreshing Lemon Scent

-- Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ): 035000995018

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ: 035000974716

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ: 035000470416

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ: 035000973542

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ: 035000969873

Passion of Fruits Scent

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ: 035000530981

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ: 035000530301

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ: 035000530608

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ: 035000458162

Spring Fresh Scent

-- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ: 035000530998

Ocean Scent

-- Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON: 035110043739

For more information and a complete list of affected and non-affected products, click here.