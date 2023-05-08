Implosion of Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn officially scrapped

The implosion of a Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey is being delayed to allow for the cleanup of dangerous contaminants. Anthony Johnson has the story.

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The implosion of a Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, has been officially canceled after multiple delays.

Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso said Monday that after multiple discussions with the developer, no implosion will take place at the former Nabisco site.

Glen Rock Mayor Kristine Morieko also confirmed the update on her Facebook page Monday afternoon:

"After extensive dialogue with local communities and businesses, Greek Development has made the decision not to implode the remaining portion of the Nabisco Tower. We will utilize an alternative method of demolition that does not include the use of any explosives. Ownership is proceeding to undertake the additional time and expense to ensure the wellbeing and peace of mind of the surrounding residents"

The initial implosion was delayed in April to allow for the cleanup of dangerous contaminants, according to the mayor of Hawthorne.

The one-time home of Nabisco, where the smell of cookies filled the air is now mostly a pile of rubble. The only thing left standing is the main building which is the tallest structure in the area.

It was set to be imploded on April 15, but that was delayed after complaints were raised about asbestos and other contaminants.

The location is going to be redeveloped for commercial use. It is a project that has caused tension between a few New Jersey towns.

The Nabisco factory is in Fair Lawn, but the community that will be most impacted is in Glen Rock. The residents previously said they were not getting enough information about what's taking place now or what will be put there in the future.

ALSO READ | Jordan Neely's family calls Daniel Penny's statement 'admission of guilt'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.