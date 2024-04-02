Former first responder gives family of fallen New Jersey firefighter unforgettable experience

The family of fallen New Jersey firefighter Marques Hudson spent time together in Florida with the help of a former first responder.

The family of fallen New Jersey firefighter Marques Hudson spent time together in Florida with the help of a former first responder.

The family of fallen New Jersey firefighter Marques Hudson spent time together in Florida with the help of a former first responder.

The family of fallen New Jersey firefighter Marques Hudson spent time together in Florida with the help of a former first responder.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A former first responder is helping the family of a New Jersey firefighter who died battling a fire two months ago.

32-year-old Lieutenant Marques Hudson worked for the Plainfield Fire Department. The father of three died in January from injuries he suffered while fighting a blaze at a two-family home on Emerson Avenue.

Spero Georgedakis is the founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving and Storage. A New York native and former North Miami police officer, Georgedakis heard about Hudson's death and felt compelled to do something for his family.

The Florida businessman arranged for Hudson's loved ones to travel to the Sunshine State for an unforgettable vacation.

As part of the trip, Georgedakis got them suite tickets to watch an Orlando Magic basketball game. The family even got the chance to meet Orlando Magic Point Guard Cole Anthony and former NBA player Bo Outlaw.

D'Onnah Jones, Hudson's girlfriend, said the trip was a great way to honor him.

"To know we were actually all together for something for him, he would really love it," Jones said.

For Georgedakis, the opportunity to give Hudson's family a reason to smile two months after his passing made this occasion special.

"The look of wonder and excitement on their faces, there's no words to describe it," Georgedakis said.

Hudson leaves behind three boys: 14-year-old Kaleb, 11-year-old Josaiah and 6-year-old Isaiah.

ALSO READ | Half of NYC families lack enough income to survive without assistance: report

Anthony Carlo has more on the cost of living in New York City.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.