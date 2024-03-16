3 people dead after separate shootings in Bucks County, PA; carjacked SUV located in Trenton

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Police are actively looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed three people on Saturday morning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle.

That vehicle has since been found in Trenton, New Jersey.

Falls Township police officers were called to the unit block of Viewpoint Lane in Levittown around 8:52 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

Police say that's where 26-year-old Andre Gordon arrived in a stolen vehicle, then shot and killed two people who lived there.

Then, around 9:01 a.m., police responded to the unit block of Edgewood Lane in Levittown where Gordon allegedly shot and killed another person before fleeing the scene.

At 9:13 a.m., police say Gordon carjacked a driver of a Honda CRV at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The carjacked driver was not injured.

Chopper 6 was overhead after Honda was located in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Miller Street in Trenton, New Jersey. Police vehicle could be seen parked nearby.

Police believe Gordon knew all three of the victims who were killed. Gordon is believed to be currently homeless and has ties to the Trenton area.

Andre Gordon is approximately 6'1", with a thin build, and was last observed wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He is believed to be in possession of an assault rifle which he used to commit these crimes.

Police say it is also believed that Gordon may be in possession of additional weapons. Gordon is extremely dangerous and anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Police in Falls Township have issued a shelter-in-place order. Officers are telling residents to lock all doors and move to a central & secure location away from windows.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information regarding Gordon is asked to contact 911 or (215) 328-8501.

CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSINGS

The shooting prompted officials to cancel the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade. It had been set to start at Conwell-Egan High School on New Falls Road.

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice.

The area's Target store and other businesses chose to close as well.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

