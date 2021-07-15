adoption

Pennsylvania family adopts son's best friend: 'It's such a wonderful feeling'

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Family adopts son's best friend: 'It's such a wonderful feeling'

BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania family opened their home and shared their love with a boy who needed a sense of stability.

After years of being foster parents, June 13 marked a major turning point: adoption day.

Nate Rosas met Rita Marlow and Seth Lentchner, of Bensalem, a decade ago when he played soccer with their son, Zach. A few years later, the family took him in -- first as their foster child.

"After the first year and a half, Nate had decided that this is where he wanted to stay," Marlow said.

After years of paperwork and hearings, Nate's adoption finally became official on Tuesday. If their yard -- plastered in signs that say "Gotcha Day" and "Nate the Great" -- is any indication, it was a celebration years in the making.

Like any good big brother, Nate Rosas makes the little guys work hard to beat him.
Like any 16-year-old boy, he gets embarrassed when his mom, Rita, tries to hug him.

"I don't know, I can't put it into words," he said.

But he secretly loves it. He's been waiting for a day like this his entire life.



"It's an overwhelming sense of relief knowing that we're just done. We can finally get to be where we want to be the entire time," said his father, Seth.
Fifty-two people walked into the courtroom wearing shirts that said "family." More than 100 lined the block later to celebrate his homecoming.

"I can't even, it's such a wonderful feeling," Rita said.
It was all to celebrate one boy and his personal heroes: his family.

"There are just no words to explain how grateful I am for my family," said Rita.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniafamilyadoptionfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADOPTION
Dads Adopt Son Over Zoom
'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home
Father, son reunited by DNA test after 57 years apart
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
TOP STORIES
Dad in Amber Alert kidnapping now charged in mom's murder
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down Friday
2 bodies found at former Versace mansion
1st child tax credit payments go out: 7 things to know
Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, cancels shows
Surgeon general calls misinformation 'urgent threat' to public health
Bill aims to hike fines for illegal dirt bikes, ATVs on NYC streets
Show More
Moon wobble to bring surge in coastal flooding in 2030s: NASA
Another NYC murder as NYPD battles ongoing violence, gang war
Lego tells Utah company to stop making guns look like its toys
COVID Updates: Concern about Delta variant and children
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid
More TOP STORIES News