Jennifer Dulos' family releases statement 6 months after Connecticut mom disappeared

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Family and friends of Jennifer Dulos have released a statement marking six months since the Connecticut mom disappeared.
"That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy," the statement read.
The family said they are thankful that Jennifer's children are healthy and well, and thanked New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve the case and bring those responsible to justice.
"In honor of Jennifer, we encourage acts of caring and generosity this holiday season, whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion," the statement went on to say. "Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger."
The mother of five was last seen on May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.
Jennifer's estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, had been arrested on charges of tampering with and fabricating evidence in connection to her disappearance. Both have pleaded not guilty.
The couple had been embroiled in a contentious divorce battle.
Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who is seeking custody.
