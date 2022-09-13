Rug found in a Connecticut river not connected to Jennifer Dulos case: police

Police in Connecticut are no closer to finding missing mom, Jennifer Dulos.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A suspicious rug found in the Farmington River in Connecticut over the weekend was determined to have no ties to a missing mother.

Despite a claim made by a TikTok influencer, police in Connecticut are no closer to finding missing mom, Jennifer Dulos.

Detectives say the rug was found by a TikTok influencer who has been investigating the case.

After taking a closer look at the item, police said it was not connected to the Dulos case.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since 2019 and has been presumed dead.

