Jennifer Dulos family still feels 'immeasurable loss' 3 years after Conn. mother's disappearance

CONNECTICUT -- Tuesday marks three years since Jennifer Dulos dropped off her children at school in New Canaan, Connecticut and disappeared.Three years later, her relatives said in a statement, they feel "the immeasurable loss" every day and await the next steps in the prosecution of two individuals who are due back in court next month.Police found blood on the floor of Dulos' garage, her SUV on the side of a road near the entrance to Waveny Park with traces of blood and charged her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, with murder. He died by suicide a few weeks after his arrest.Fotis Dulos' then-girlfriend Michelle Traconis and his friend Kent Mawhinney have been charged with conspiring with him.Jennifer Dulos' body has still not been found. Connecticut State Police declined to comment, citing the ongoing criminal prosecutions.A judge awarded custody of the five children to Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, and a family statement said they "are thriving."Full statement below from Carrie Luft, who has been a spokeswoman for Jennifer Dulos' family:----------