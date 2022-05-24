Jennifer Dulos family still feels 'immeasurable loss' 3 years after Conn. mother's disappearance

Three years later, her relatives said in a statement, they feel "the immeasurable loss" every day and await the next steps in the prosecution of two individuals who are due back in court next month.
Police found blood on the floor of Dulos' garage, her SUV on the side of a road near the entrance to Waveny Park with traces of blood and charged her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, with murder. He died by suicide a few weeks after his arrest.
Fotis Dulos' then-girlfriend Michelle Traconis and his friend Kent Mawhinney have been charged with conspiring with him.
Jennifer Dulos' body has still not been found. Connecticut State Police declined to comment, citing the ongoing criminal prosecutions.
A judge awarded custody of the five children to Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, and a family statement said they "are thriving."
Full statement below from Carrie Luft, who has been a spokeswoman for Jennifer Dulos' family:
May 24, 2022, marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children. We are deeply grateful that Jennifer's children are thriving and her mother, Gloria, is healthy and well.
There is still an open investigation into Jennifer's murder and disappearance, and we are indebted to the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing dedication to this case. As court proceedings have resumed, we await the next steps in the legal process for the two key individuals who have yet to stand trial.
Above all, we miss Jennifer more than words can express, and we are thankful for the continuing support. In Jennifer's memory, we ask that you hold your loved ones extra close and make time to laugh with friends. Please also remember that there are many missing and murdered people whose stories are never covered in the press, whose families and loved ones continue to grieve. You can help by supporting local organizations that assist survivors of intimate partner violence and by encouraging the press to give equal attention to all victims.
