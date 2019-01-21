A young girl pulled off quite the surprise when she asked her stepdad to adopt her.Leonardo Avila was blindfolded and guided to the mound of a baseball field, and when he opened his eyes, there was his 8-year-old stepdaughter holding a sign with a very important question."Papi, you are my forever home. Will you adopt me?" it read.Leonardo has been in his stepdaughter's life since she was 8 months old. He went on to marry her mom and says they've always had a close bond.Both agree this just feels good, but it is also normal."I'm just so thankful, so blessed to know I have an amazing little girl right here," Avila said.----------