FAMILY & PARENTING

8-year-old Alabama girl surprises stepdad with adoption proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

The little girl held up a sign that read, "Papi, You are my forever home. Will you adopt me?"

ALABASTER, Alabama --
A young girl pulled off quite the surprise when she asked her stepdad to adopt her.

Leonardo Avila was blindfolded and guided to the mound of a baseball field, and when he opened his eyes, there was his 8-year-old stepdaughter holding a sign with a very important question.

"Papi, you are my forever home. Will you adopt me?" it read.

Leonardo has been in his stepdaughter's life since she was 8 months old. He went on to marry her mom and says they've always had a close bond.

Both agree this just feels good, but it is also normal.

"I'm just so thankful, so blessed to know I have an amazing little girl right here," Avila said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionfeel goodhappinessfamilyu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple makes history with birth of rare quintuplets in NJ
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
New Jersey's most popular baby names of 2018
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold moves into NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Worker critically injured in fire at business in Queens
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Bon Jovi's NJ restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
Show More
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
Utility worker killed by falling tree in Connecticut
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Beloved UWS bookstore slated to close, saved by GoFundMe
More News