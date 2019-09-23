9 firefighters stage photo shoot after welcoming newborns within months of each other

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, California -- A fire department in California is welcoming a bundle of little firefighters into their department.The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Distric shared pictures on Facebook, saying between March and July of this year, nine babies were born to families in the department."We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!" the Facebook post said.Officials there held a photo shoot for their newest little family members.Officials say they could not pass up the opportunity to share the moment, so they documented it with the new babies all surrounded by their fire department gear.----------