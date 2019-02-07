SOLDIER SURPRISE

Airman dad surprises son at high school in Levittown, Long Island

A high school freshman broke out in tears when his airman father surprised him at his Long Island school.

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) --
A high school freshman broke out in tears when his airman father surprised him at his Long Island school Thursday.

Amani Rodriguez, a student Division Avenue High School in Levittown, had no idea that his father, Air Force Technical Sergeant Kelvin Rodriguez, was home.

The moment he saw his father, he smiled, gave him a hug and began to cry. At one moment, his father wipes away his tears.

Sgt. Rodriguez had just returned after a 7-month deployment Tuesday.

He had served in the United States Air Force for more than 10 years.

