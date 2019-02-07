A high school freshman broke out in tears when his airman father surprised him at his Long Island school Thursday.Amani Rodriguez, a student Division Avenue High School in Levittown, had no idea that his father, Air Force Technical Sergeant Kelvin Rodriguez, was home.The moment he saw his father, he smiled, gave him a hug and began to cry. At one moment, his father wipes away his tears.Sgt. Rodriguez had just returned after a 7-month deployment Tuesday.He had served in the United States Air Force for more than 10 years.----------