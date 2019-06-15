Father's Day

'I am so proud of who they've become': Sweet quotes from dads Neil Patrick Harris, The Rock and more in honor of Father's Day

When it comes to their kids, these celebrity dads know what to say to make you feel warm and fuzzy.

They've reflected on the joys of parenthood for the birth of a child. Some have used their kids' birthdays as a chance to share a sweet message, and some just wanted to send their love on a normal day. No matter the occasion, their heartfelt words will make you smile. Happy Father's Day!

This story was originally published in June 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcelebrityentertainmentcelebrity babiesjimmy kimmelfather's daythe rockgood newsfeel goodjohn legendlin manuel miranda
FATHER'S DAY
Dads winning the parenting game
More than half of fathers criticized on parenting, study finds
Real Men Braid: Father-daughter bonding at Manhattan salon
Father-son recreate law enforcement Father's Day photo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane skids off runway at Newark Airport
2 dead, father injured in Bronx domestic dispute
Arrest made in stabbing death of LI teaching assistant
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
'Tracks,' popular Penn Station eatery forced to close by end of summer
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
Show More
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Agreement reached on $93 billion New York City budget
NYC to become 1st city to fund abortion services
Mom says 'Find My Friends' app helped save daughter after crash
Teen accused of stabbing principal during graduation rehearsal
More TOP STORIES News