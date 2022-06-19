here and now

Here and Now: Commemorating Juneteenth; calling for change for fathers' rights

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Here and Now: Commemorating Juneteenth; celebrating Father's Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we mark Juneteenth: the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and have a conversation about Harvard University's ties to slavery and how that fueled its rise to global prominence.

Juneteenth is the national holiday commemorating the day Union Army troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced slaves there were now free, even though President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.

Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Ford Foundation professor of history, race and public policy at Harvard University joins us on Here and Now.

Also on this Father's Day episode, we turn our focus to a group calling for change when it comes to father's rights.

Fathers Incorporated is one of the leading national, non-profit organizations advocating for social and legislative changes.

Fathers Incorporated CEO Kenneth Braswell joins us to talk more about his organization.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhere and nowafrican americansfather's dayjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now Vault: Commemorating Juneteenth
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater returns to Lincoln Center
Here and Now: Reflecting on National Stroke Awareness Month
Here and Now: Documentary uncovers history of African burial ground
TOP STORIES
Celebrations to take place across NYC in commemoration of Juneteenth
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Massive boat fire forces passengers, dogs to jump overboard
Human remains found inside plastic bag in basement of NYC home
Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95
Woman dragged into park, sexually assaulted by man in Queens
AccuWeather: Windy again with sunshine
Show More
Fired NYC workers could be given 2nd shot to get vaccinated, rehired
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
3 members of the same family killed in Queens fire
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Firefighter visiting NYC from Belgium dies in FDNY boat crash
More TOP STORIES News