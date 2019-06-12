LOVE THE CHANGE: Pampers, Koala Kare to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across U.S. and Canada

Several dads have gone viral after posting photos of their babies on blankets on the floor of men's restrooms because no changing tables were available.
Pampers says it wants to change that.
It's launched the "Love the Change" campaign in partnership with Koala Kare to provide 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms across the U.S. and Canada by 2021.
Changing tables will be installed in the restrooms of high-need public places first such as parks, recreation centers, community centers and libraries.
They'll roll out in cities such as Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia and more, Pampers said in a release.
In the video announcing the initiative, musician and singer John Legend joined several dads in sharing the creative ways they've had to find a place to change their child.
"I call this the piano solo," Legend said as his baby was on a piano. The driver's seat and the trunk were some of the other featured makeshift stations.
But the campaign also references Florida dad Donte Palmer, who in 2018, was at the center of countless stories because he had to squat in the restaurant of a restroom in Jacksonville.
One of his other children snapped the photo, which earned him support from people coast-to-coast, including celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher.
Kutcher has been vocal as well starting a Change.org petition a few years ago to rally for changing tables in men's bathrooms in retail stores.
"Fathers, we aren't highlighted like we should be. And I just want to bring that view and that light to us fathers, because we do matter and we do exist, and we are willing to do more than just provide and protect," Palmer told WJXT at the time.
Palmer and other fathers then started a movement called Squat For Change.
According to Pampers, nine out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom that had no changing table.
