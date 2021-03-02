Family & Parenting

Women discover they're biological siblings while working in same restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two biological sisters separated by adoption discovered they were siblings while working in the same restaurant.

Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti began working together at The Russian Lady in New Haven in 2013, WTNH reports.

They bonded instantly. They both had Dominican Republic tattoos, were adopted and were raised by single mothers.

They even looked alike, but errors in Tinetti's adoption papers made being related seem impossible.

ALSO READ | Airline dispute: Family says they were kicked off flight to NYC over toddler not wearing mask

That is until they took a DNA test and discovered they were sisters.

"We started twinning, we wore the same clothes, we actually bought shirts one day that said 'I'm the big sister/I'm the little sister,'" Tinetti explained in a TikTok video. "I'm her family, I'm her sister, same mom, same dad."

Madison and Tinetti also discovered they have seven other siblings.

Out of nine children, they were the only two put up for adoption.

ALSO READ | Australian sheep loses 78-pound fleece after years in wild
EMBED More News Videos

Baarack, the sheep with over 30kg of wool, gets a haircut



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew havenconnecticutfamilyadoptiondnarestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged victim blasts Cuomo's apology; 3rd accuser comes forward
Woman struck by construction fence in NYC: Officials
Family says they were kicked off flight over toddler without mask
WHO says it's 'unrealistic' to think COVID will end soon
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
FDNY responds to partial roof collapse at Best Buy storage unit
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Show More
The Countdown: Cuomo under fire over sexual harassment scandal
Manhunt expanded for MIT grad student in Yale killing
Fire rips through residential building in NJ, dozens displaced
Here's when the US will see a lot more COVID-19 vaccine doses
AccuWeather Alert: Brief blast of gusty winds
More TOP STORIES News