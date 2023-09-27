Beatrice Ferrari was described as a pillar in the Farmingdale community. She was tragically killed when a bus she was riding crashed into a ravine. Anthony Carlo has the story.

Funeral held for Farmingdale 'matriarch' of school band after tragic bus crash

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Beatrice Ferrari was known as the grandmother of the band, and matriarch of not only her family, but the Farmingdale High School community.

Family, friends, and former students gathered Wednesday inside St. Kilian's Church to say goodbye to the beloved former social studies teacher.

She retired after almost 30 years but continued to be so involved, earning the reputation as being the heart and soul of the marching band program.

A police escort led the hearse down Conklin Street in Farmingdale, carrying the esteemed educator as her family stood by - weighed down by grief.

Ferrari was a grandmother who wanted to be a big part of her grandchildren's lives. One of her grandsons - a junior at Farmingdale High School - was the trumpet section player in the school's music program. Her family says she was so proud of him.

Though retired, Ferrari served as a chaperone on the annual band camp trip.

That trip, unfortunately, ended in tragedy.

Ferrari was killed last week in route to Farmingdale's annual band camp trip to Pennsylvania when the charter bus careened off I-84 in Orange County. Her grandson was also on the trip but was in one of the buses behind Ferrari.

She was remembered Wednesday as a rock in her family and community.

"She loved her students," said Karen Guardino, who is also a retired Farmingdale High School teacher. "She would get them through the school year, make sure they graduated and I knew her family. She was a strong loving force in her family."

Ferrari's funeral is the first of two this week.

She died along with beloved school band director Gina Pellettiere, who will be laid to rest on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Farmingdale superintendent says students injured in bus crash expected to recover

A bus carrying Farmingdale High School students rolled down an embankment on I-84 in Wawayanda, Orange County on Thursday. Derick Waller has the latest.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.