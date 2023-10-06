Farmingdale High School marching band to perform 1st time since deadly crash

The Farmingdale High School marching band will play for the first time since the deadly bus crash.

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- It will be an emotional night at Farmingdale High School.

The school's marching band will perform for the first time since the deadly bus crash in Orange County on September 21.

The crash claimed the lives of band director Gina Pellettiere and retired teacher Beatrice Ferrari.

The band will be performing at halftime of the school's homecoming football game against Baldwin which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A moment of silence will be held.

The bus was on its way to band camp in Pennsylvania when it crashed.

