NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --'Tis the season of... The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! After a few years around the globe, the pink runway is back in New York and Glam Lab got the inside scoop.
It's been called the most competitive model casting call. So, what does it really take to be a Victoria's Secret Angel? This episode takes you backstage for the best beauty tips from the top models like Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid.
Then, to really see what it takes, I worked out with celebrity trainer Justin Gelband and his team at his studio in New York City.
Justin's technique has helped sculpt the physiques of Angels like Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, Frida Aasen and many more. What's his secret? Every person's body is different - so treat it that way!
My first session with Justin was a consultation. He watched the way I move, the way I walk, my posture and my resistance to figure out the perfect program for me.
After that, he was able to put together specific exercises to build my strength. What really sets Justin apart, is he practices individuality even in a class setting. I had the opportunity to have a few one on one sessions with Justin, and boy, did I feel the burn!
Pair that with a dance cardio workout with Julian Wicks, and I'm on my way to Angel status. Justin credits much of his success to the Gray Institute; "It's made me who I am today."
I also got to speak with Justin's partner, Shayna Taylor. Shayna is a model, chef and holistic nutritionist who will be opening up a fresh juice bar right in Justin's studio!
From the best pasta substitutes, to the smartest alcohol choices, and how to successfully swap in healthier options... Shayna filled me in on some of the top model dieting tips from her blog.
Check out the full episode to witness first hand, what it really takes to earn a pair of those coveted wings!
Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!