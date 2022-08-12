Fast food workers rally to back bills targeting poor work environments in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Fast food workers were out rallying on Thursday to back two bills aiming to address poor work environments in Manhattan.

The first bill gives the city the right to deny, suspend or revoke fast food permits of businesses that keep breaking rules.

The second bill gives the city the power to mandate training for those repeat offenders.

This comes following a $20 million settlement between the city and restaurant chain, Chipotle.

Chipotle agreed to pay workers for sick leave and a penalty for scheduling violations.

