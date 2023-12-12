Authorities investigate deadly fire in West Orange, New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in West Orange, Essex County.
Flames broke out at a building in the unit block of Park Drive South at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Police and firefighters arrived at the scene and removed a man described as elderly from the home.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.
There was no immediate word what may have sparked the blaze.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.
ALSO READ | Cleanup, investigation underway after FDNY finds no victims in building collapse rubble
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.