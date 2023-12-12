  • Watch Now
Authorities investigate deadly fire in West Orange, New Jersey

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 7:08PM
WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in West Orange, Essex County.

Flames broke out at a building in the unit block of Park Drive South at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene and removed a man described as elderly from the home.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word what may have sparked the blaze.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.

