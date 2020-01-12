High school soccer coach killed in house fire in Rockland County

The fire started at a home on Rockland Lane around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. By the time police arrived at the scene in Ramapo, the house was engulfed in flames.
The victim was identified Sunday as Venel Edouard, a soccer coach at Spring Valley High School.
The school held a vigil on Sunday afternoon and counselors were available to talk with students.
East Ramapo School District Superintendent Dr. Deborah Wortham released the following statement:
"Our East Ramapo Central School District family is in mourning with the news of the death of Venel Eduoard, a beloved member of the Spring Valley High School security force and Junior Varsity soccer coach.
Well-respected by students and staff members alike, Mr. Eduoard worked tirelessly to support and safeguard our school community for nearly two decades. After the bell rang, 'Coach Venel' continued to serve our district as a teacher and mentor to countless student athletes.
Mr. Eduoard's enduring enthusiasm for coaching and his commitment to student safety will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts