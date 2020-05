High school soccer coach killed in house fire in Rockland County

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- A high school soccer coach is being remembered after he was killed in a fire over the weekend in Rockland County.The fire started at a home on Rockland Lane around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. By the time police arrived at the scene in Ramapo, the house was engulfed in flames.The victim was identified Sunday as Venel Edouard, a soccer coach at Spring Valley High School.The school held a vigil on Sunday afternoon and counselors were available to talk with students.East Ramapo School District Superintendent Dr. Deborah Wortham released the following statement:----------