73-year-old woman killed in apartment fire in Manhattan

MIDTOWN EAST, Manahttan (WABC) -- Officials are on the scene of a fatal fire in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.

The fire was reported at a six-story apartment building at 351 East 54th Street around 4:30 p.m.

The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the blaze on the first floor and it was under control by 5:15 p.m.

A 73-year-old woman was killed in the fire, police said. She lived alone.

Officials believe the fire was accidental.

Few other details were released.

TRENDING: Dr. Oz helps save man who had no pulse at Newark airport
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports the doctor was returning from Florida with his family.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtown eastmanhattannew york cityfdnyfatal firedeadly fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: 'I am not going to resign'
House to wrap early amid threat of violence at U.S. Capitol
Video: Asian man beaten in unprovoked attack at subway station
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
3 women wrestlers from NJCU head to national championship
Show More
Family overjoyed to resume visits with elderly mother in nursing home
Yankees' 47-year-old manager taking leave of absence to get pacemaker
$35 bowl from yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on J&J COVID vaccine
NY high school football player dies after 1st day of practice
More TOP STORIES News