Man fatally shot while sitting on scooter in Morrisania, Bronx

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old man on a motorized scooter in the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old man on a motorized scooter in the Bronx.

They say Shawn Pressley was sitting on a blue scooter near the corner of Union Avenue and Home Street Monday night in Morrisania.

The shooter walked up to Pressley and shot him in the back of the head.

Pressley had previously been charged with attempted murder three times since 2010 with the most recent charge on July 5.

The two other arrests were in 2010 and 2014.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

