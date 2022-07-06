45-year-old woman found stabbed to death in bed inside Bronx apartment

GRAND CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found laying in bed with a stab wound to her chest in the Bronx.

Police say the 45-year-old victim was found inside an apartment building in Grand Concourse near 198th Street Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say there was no signs of forced entry and no weapon was recovered.


It's unknown if the victim lived with anyone.

The investigation is ongoing.

