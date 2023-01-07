Man dies after being stabbed while trying to intervene, break up fight in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A man has died after he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight in the Bronx.
Officials say police were called to an apartment building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section around 9 p.m. Saturday.
A woman and a man were fighting inside the apartment building, when a third party tried to intervene.
As the man tried to break up the fight, he was also stabbed.
Police took the attacker, 65-year-old Jose Ortiz, into custody. Officials say he is facing multiple charges, including murder and assault.
ALSO READ: NYC mayor calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of administration
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.