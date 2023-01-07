  • Watch Now
Man dies after being stabbed while trying to intervene, break up fight in the Bronx

Saturday, January 7, 2023 12:16PM
Man dies after being stabbed trying to break up fight in the Bronx
As the 55-year-old man tried to break up the fight, he was also stabbed. He later died from his injuries.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A man has died after he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight in the Bronx.

Officials say police were called to an apartment building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A woman and a man were fighting inside the apartment building, when a third party tried to intervene.

As the man tried to break up the fight, he was also stabbed.

Police took the attacker, 65-year-old Jose Ortiz, into custody. Officials say he is facing multiple charges, including murder and assault.

