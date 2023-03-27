A man is accused of stabbing and killing his neighbor on Elsmere Place in the East Tremont section of the Bronx on Friday morning.

Exclusive interview with girlfriend who tried to save man fatally stabbed in Bronx dispute

EAST TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- The new reality for Jayvonna Lecker is one she's trying to fully understand.

"He use to always take her to school in the morning," Lecker said. "He was a great dad. I just miss him so much."

Her life changed drastically on Friday when her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ty Quon Pleasant, was stabbed to death over a confrontation about loud music with their neighbor.

"We were getting ready for bed and all of a sudden, we just heard a loud vibration noise," Lecker said. "Next thing you know we heard loud banging, loud banging."

Lecker said she stepped out of her apartment and was met with a dark reality.

"I thought they were fighting, and when I ran out the apartment, I just see him getting stabbed," Lecker said. "I tried to save him, push the guy off, and I saw that he was on the floor and dragged him into my apartment. I tried to do CPR and there just blood everywhere."

NYPD says Saun Pyles stabbed the 27-year-old father was arrested on Friday.

The ongoing disturbance with the music was a constant problem with Pyles.

"He would do it when my daughter, had to go to school in the morning," Lecker said. "Four or five in the morning. Still party, you'd think it's a block party, that's how loud it was."

Moving forward - the family says they'll hold a vigil for Pleasant tomorrow, to remember him as the loving family man he was.

"Tell your family, you love them," aunt Latonda Pleasant said. "Reach out. Hold your kids close to you. Love on your kids hard. Because you never know what can happen. Life is not promised to nobody."

