NEW YORK (WABC) --The father of a baby found dead in the East River over the weekend faced a judge in New York City on Friday.
A crowd gathered outside the NYPD's 5th Precinct in Chinatown Friday morning as Currie was escorted to his arraignment. He did not answer reporters' questions.
In court, a judge issued a temporary order of protection and ordered Currie be held without bail. His next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15.
U.S. authorities brought James Currie back from Thailand Thursday night to face charges.
Investigators said 7-month-old Mason Saldana was last seen alive Saturday afternoon with Currie at his apartment. That was 20 minutes after the baby boy's mother handed off her son.
She then called 911 on Monday when she realized her son wasn't at daycare.
The child was discovered on an embankment of the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday, wearing only a diaper.
Currie was later spotted walking near South Street Seaport roughly an hour before tourists located his son in the river. The next day, he hopped on a flight to Thailand. He was arrested when he arrived.
It is still not known how baby Mason died.
Currie is only expected to be charged with concealment of a human corpse at this time.
Defense lawyer Norman Williams said people should keep an open mind and "not convict this man until they see evidence that he did something wrong."
