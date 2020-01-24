FDNY battling 2-alarm fire in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a building in Chinatown.

The fire was reported at a building located at 70 Mulberry St. around 9 p.m.

It is believed the fire started on the fourth floor of the building.

Few other details were known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

