Funeral held in Brooklyn for longtime FDNY chaplain who died of 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FDNY's longtime chaplain, Monsignor John Delendick, was laid to rest on Friday.
Hundreds of New York's Bravest turned out in Brooklyn where Delendick's funeral was held at the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Prospect Heights.
Delendick died last week of a 9/11-related cancer decades after comforting firefighters at the World Trade Center site.
He was 74 years old and served the department for 28 years.
