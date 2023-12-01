Funeral held in Brooklyn for longtime FDNY chaplain who died of 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FDNY's longtime chaplain, Monsignor John Delendick, was laid to rest on Friday.

Hundreds of New York's Bravest turned out in Brooklyn where Delendick's funeral was held at the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Prospect Heights.

Delendick died last week of a 9/11-related cancer decades after comforting firefighters at the World Trade Center site.

He was 74 years old and served the department for 28 years.

