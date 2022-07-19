Pets & Animals

FDNY Marine unit rescues dog thrown off bridge into Harlem River

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An FDNY Marine unit rescued a dog that authorities say was thrown off a bridge and into the Harlem River Tuesday.

Officials say Marine 4 responded to a report of a dog in distress in the water.

Upon arrival, Marine 4, led by Lieutenant Salvatore Sodano, saw a civilian clinging to the dog from shore, attempting to keep it afloat.

Members from Marine 4 were able to bring the dog on board the vessel and take him to shore, where he could receive the necessary care.

"Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different," the department said.


