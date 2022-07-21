Video shows falling tree that killed FDNY firefighter at the Biltmore; family files lawsuit

Video shows the tree falling onto Casey Skudin's car as the 16-year veteran of the FDNY drove his family into the Biltmore Estates in Asheville on June 17.
Skudin's wife Angela, was taking video at the time of them entering the historic museum.
In addition to killing the firefighter, his wife and her two sons were injured.
Skudin's wife has filed a lawsuit against the Biltmore, which alleged that the estate "knowingly and intentionally kept a massive, rotted tree on its property next to a main road where defendants knew it would cause great harm when it fell."
Included in the lawsuit were photographs that claimed to show inadequately installed cables to help keep the tree upright, rather than taking safety measures to cut the tree down.
The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
"The family is concerned that this isn't the only tree at the Biltmore that poses a deadly threat to visitors, and we're performing an independent investigation to determine the extent of the threat and to make sure a similar tragedy doesn't befall another family," said Kyle Findley, the family's attorney.
