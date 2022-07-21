Video shows falling tree that killed FDNY firefighter at the Biltmore; family files lawsuit

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows falling tree that killed FDNY firefighter

NORTH CAROLINA (WABC) -- A tragedy was captured on camera when a falling tree collapsed on a car, killing an FDNY firefighter in North Carolina.

Video shows the tree falling onto Casey Skudin's car as the 16-year veteran of the FDNY drove his family into the Biltmore Estates in Asheville on June 17.

Skudin's wife Angela, was taking video at the time of them entering the historic museum.

ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming
EMBED More News Videos

An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more



In addition to killing the firefighter, his wife and her two sons were injured.

Skudin's wife has filed a lawsuit against the Biltmore, which alleged that the estate "knowingly and intentionally kept a massive, rotted tree on its property next to a main road where defendants knew it would cause great harm when it fell."

Included in the lawsuit were photographs that claimed to show inadequately installed cables to help keep the tree upright, rather than taking safety measures to cut the tree down.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.


"The family is concerned that this isn't the only tree at the Biltmore that poses a deadly threat to visitors, and we're performing an independent investigation to determine the extent of the threat and to make sure a similar tragedy doesn't befall another family," said Kyle Findley, the family's attorney.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fdnyfirefighter killedlawsuittree fallfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shark appearing to be great white washes up on Long Island beach
Ivana Trump's life celebrated at funeral Mass in NYC
7 On Your Side's 7 tips to save energy, money during heat wave
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy PM thunderstorm
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
LIVE | The Countdown
Police officer suspended after handcuffing EMT at hospital
Show More
Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
Hochul 'reserves the right' to mandate masks in schools this fall
Video captures neighbor's racist rant; families claim it's not the 1st
4 teens arrested after Orthodox Jews hit with BBs, eggs in Monsey
Cast of 'SuperYou' gears up for 2 nights at Carnegie Hall
More TOP STORIES News