FDNY firefighter from the Bronx killed in Afghanistan suicide attack

Derick Waller reports on the deadly attack.

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- One of four Americans killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan was an FDNY firefighter.

It is a devastating reminder that this 18-year-long war continues despite recent peace talks.

One American killed worked as a firefighter at Engine 46 Ladder 27 in the Bronx.

Video from Afghanistan shows some of the wreckage after a roadside bomb exploded on Monday. It killed three U.S. service members and a civilian contractor. Three others were also wounded.

Eyewitness News is not yet naming any of those killed until officials do so first.

Monday's attack comes as U.S. officials had been negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban to end this 18-year-long war which has claimed the lives of close to 2,400 American service members.

You may also remember that last year, two other FDNY firefighters were killed in Afghanistan after their helicopter went down.

Early Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that no cowardly act of terror will impede our efforts to achieve peace.

