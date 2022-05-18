FDNY 'Second Chance Ceremony' reunites survivors with those who helped save them

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Ten patients who survived cardiac arrest were reunited Wednesday with the first responders who helped save their lives.

The FDNY's annual Second Chance Ceremony took place at Liberty Warehouse in Red Hook.

It's the first time the event has been held since the start of the pandemic.

Family, friends and colleagues cheered as pairs of survivors and first responders were introduced.

The 10 survivors honored this year include an 11-week pregnant mother from Manhattan who has since given birth to a healthy baby boy; a 7-year-old girl from the Bronx; and a New Jersey resident who survived his cardiac incident in Brooklyn and, after recovering, was able to attend his daughter's wedding.



Several of this year's survivors received CPR from bystanders before on-duty FDNY members arrived, the FDNY said in a statement.

Immediate CPR, coupled with defibrillation within the first few minutes after sudden cardiac arrest, can greatly increase a victim's chance of survival.

The Second Chance Ceremony is held in celebration of National EMS Week. This year marks the event's 26th year.

