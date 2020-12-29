coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: FDNY to receive COVID vaccine while NYPD have to wait

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD officers are not getting the vaccine as early as first thought, but on Tuesday the FDNY will start vaccinating its firefighters.

It comes a few days after the department starting vaccinating EMT's and paramedics using the Moderna vaccine.

But earlier this month, a survey showed more than half of firefighters were reluctant to even take it, so the department issued a memo trying to restore confidence in the drug.

While firefighters will get access, police officers will have to wait.

It's unclear exactly why, but Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo told the Daily News it's because the department has not yet received enough doses from the state.

However, Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York is leading the nation in vaccine access.

"140,000 New Yorkers have already received one vaccine," Cuomo said. "That would put New York at the top of the national chart on number of vaccines that have actually been given to people."

The FDNY employs nearly 11,000 firefighters, one of the largest fire departments in the world.

